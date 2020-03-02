Dozens of HIV positive women forcibly sterilized in South Africa

In tonight’s edition: At least 50 people are killed in a brutal raid on villages in North Eastern Nigeria. The killings highlight the challenges in dealing with growing bandit attacks in the region. And in South Africa, dozens and possibly hundreds of HIV positive women struggle to come to terms with the physical and psychological damage done by forced sterilization. Finally we take you to Guinea Bissau where the interim president has resigned after just one day in office after receiving ‘death threats’.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en