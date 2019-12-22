Dozens of illuminated tractors dazzle Zoersel streets in Christmas parade

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Dozens of spectacularly lit tractors drove through the streets of the Belgian city of Zoersel during the annual Christmas parade on Saturday.

The traditional parade has been going for more than eight years, during which the farmers attach lights to their tractors and some play music.

Local resident, Geert Bosmans, said the farmers “want to bring Christmas spirit, a bit of light in the town.”

