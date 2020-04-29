Dozens of oil tankers stuck at California port

One of the side-effects of the coronavirus pandemic has been a sharp drop in the price of oil.

That has led some oil companies to declare bankruptcy, and others to lay off thousands of workers.

It is creating a strange spectacle off the coast of California.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

