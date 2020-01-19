Dozens of Yemeni soldiers killed in Marib military camp attack

In Yemen, at least 38 government soldiers have been killed in a missile attack in the northern region of Marib. Some reports put the death toll as high as 60.

The attack, which is believed to have taken place during evening prayers, targeted a military training camp.

Dozens of people were also injured.

Some sources say Houthi rebels were behind the attack.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Al Attab reports live from the Yemeni capital Sanaa.

