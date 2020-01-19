Dozens wounded as Lebanon’s anti-gov’t protests turn violent

Lebanon’s capital has witnessed a night of violence as protesters demanded action, saying they are tired of waiting for the government to fix the ongoing economic crisis.

Security forces fired water cannon and tear gas on demonstrators in a face-off that lasted several hours.

More than 200 people were injured.

Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr reports from Beirut.

Imad Harb, director of research at the Arab Center Washington, DC, joined us on Skype. He says the ruling elite still is not doing enough to answer people’s demands.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Lebanon #LebanonProtests #AljazeeraEnglish