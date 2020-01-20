DR Congo breaks up anti-government march

Police in DR Congo fire tear gas to stop an anti-government march in the capital, forcibly escorting opposition leader Martin Fayulu back home to stop him participating in the rally. Also, a French-speaking African economic bloc wants to re-name their currency “the eco”. The problem? That’s already the name claimed by another West African monetary group. And finally, a fragile truce in Nigeria’s ‘bandit’ conflict leaves thousands of displaced people afraid to leave their camps.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en