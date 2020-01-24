DR Congo: Crimes and no punishment

This Friday, January 24, the Democratic Republic of Congo marks the first anniversary of the inauguration of Félix Tshisekedi as president. One of his challenges is to heal the wounds left by the two wars that ravaged the country between 1996 and 2003, leaving several million people dead.

