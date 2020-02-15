DR Congo: Effort to end rebel attacks in the east

Government soldiers and UN peacekeepers are struggling to stop rebel attacks in the ern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Close to 1,000 civilians have been killed since the government ordered the army to root out the ADF, or Allied Democratic Forces, the fighting forcing villagers to leave their homes in the eastern region of Beni.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi has this exclusive report.

