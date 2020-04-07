DR Congo lockdown: Kinshasa’s main commercial centre closes

The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s government has shut down its capital and main commercial hub for 14 days.

Kinshasa is the epicentre of the outbreak.

Nearly 12 million people live there, many in cramped conditions.

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed reports.

