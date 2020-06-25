DR Congo police use tear gas on protesters outside parliament

Police in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s capital have fired tear gas for a second straight day to break up violent protests outside parliament over proposed changes in the judiciary.

The party of former president Joseph Kabila is pushing legislation that could reshape the courts, and whom they answer to.

Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez Hodayan reports.

