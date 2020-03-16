DR Congo warlord Thomas Lubanga released from prison

The first man to be convicted by the International Criminal Court has been released from prison.

Supporters gathered outside the jail in the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to greet Thomas Lubanga Dyilo.

He was found guilty of recruiting child soldiers to fight in the second Congo war in 2012.

Al Jazeera’s Laura Burdon-Manley reports.

