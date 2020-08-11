-
Benin city restores monuments from slave trade era - 6 hours ago
-
Putin says Russia first to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed ‘Sputnik V’ - 6 hours ago
-
Thailand students protest government and monarchy | DW News - 6 hours ago
-
UK: Migrants brought to Dover by Border Force officers after boat intercepted in Channel - 6 hours ago
-
Brazil: Manaus secondary school students return to class amid easing of measures - 7 hours ago
-
Thailand: Thousands rally against government at Thammasat University campus - 7 hours ago
-
Putin says Russia first to approve a Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed ‘Sputnik V’ - 7 hours ago
-
Lukashenko’s election: Second night of clashes in Belarus - 7 hours ago
-
USA: Trump abruptly stops press briefing following reports of shots fired near WH - 8 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Protesters use tennis rackets to bat away tear gas canisters - 8 hours ago
Dragons moved as entrepreneur breaks down mid-pitch! | Dragons’ Den – BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
Tonight, a former boxer turned inventor goes the rounds with the Dragons. Will his passionate plea hook an investor? A husband and wife pitching their iced tea company find themselves in hot water when they won’t reveal a crucial piece of information. And a health food entrepreneur ends up in the firing line when he confuses the Dragons about the composition of his low-carb noodles. Will he unravel under the pressure?
Dragons’ Den: Best Ever Pitches | Series 1 Episode 6 | BBC
#BBC #BBCDragonsDen #BBCiPlayer
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.