Dragons moved as entrepreneur breaks down mid-pitch! | Dragons’ Den – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

Tonight, a former boxer turned inventor goes the rounds with the Dragons. Will his passionate plea hook an investor? A husband and wife pitching their iced tea company find themselves in hot water when they won’t reveal a crucial piece of information. And a health food entrepreneur ends up in the firing line when he confuses the Dragons about the composition of his low-carb noodles. Will he unravel under the pressure?

Dragons’ Den: Best Ever Pitches | Series 1 Episode 6 | BBC

#BBC #BBCDragonsDen #BBCiPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.