Share
0 0 0 0

DRC child labour: Mining companies accused of exploitation

27 mins ago

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, many children working in mines say they are physically and sexually abused.

They’re forced to mine cobalt, a metal used to make telephones and computers.

Now, in a landmark lawsuit, a non-profit organisation is accusing five of the world’s largest tech companies of exploiting child labour and being complicit in the deaths of some.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#CongoChildLabour #DRC #ChildLabour

Leave a Comment