DRC child labour: Mining companies accused of exploitation

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, many children working in mines say they are physically and sexually abused.

They’re forced to mine cobalt, a metal used to make telephones and computers.

Now, in a landmark lawsuit, a non-profit organisation is accusing five of the world’s largest tech companies of exploiting child labour and being complicit in the deaths of some.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports.

