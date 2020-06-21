-
UK demonstrators hold fourth weekend of anti-racism protests - 11 hours ago
-
DRC president’s top aide gets 20-year jail term for corruption - 12 hours ago
-
Egypt readies army to intervene in Libya ‘if necessary’ - 13 hours ago
-
US judge rules Bolton can publish White House memoir despite Trump bid to block it - 13 hours ago
-
Thousands of empty seats at Trump’s comeback rally in Tulsa - 13 hours ago
-
Project Force What is behind China’s naval ambitions - 13 hours ago
-
Belarusian bloggers: Breaking the media mould | The Listening Post (Feature) - 13 hours ago
-
Several people killed in stabbing spree in Reading - 14 hours ago
-
Belgium’s racist colonial legacy | Focus on Europe - 14 hours ago
-
Top New York prosecutor leaves job after standoff with Barr - 14 hours ago
DRC president’s top aide gets 20-year jail term for corruption
A high-profile politician in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with hard labour, for corruption.
Vital Kamerhe was found guilty of embezzling $48.8m from a public housing fund.
Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Adow reports from Nairobi, Kenya.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#DRCongo #VitalKamerhe #CongoCorruption