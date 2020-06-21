DRC president’s top aide gets 20-year jail term for corruption

A high-profile politician in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with hard labour, for corruption.

Vital Kamerhe was found guilty of embezzling $48.8m from a public housing fund.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Adow reports from Nairobi, Kenya.

