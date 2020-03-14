Drive-through coronavirus testing centre opens in New York

The famously busy streets of New York City have been much emptier than usual as a state of emergency took effect.

More than 400 infections have been reported in the state, prompting authorities to open a drive-through mobile testing centre.

It’s operating in the suburb of New Rochelle, where a containment zone is in place.

Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.

