Drive-through coronavirus testing centre opens in New York

39 mins ago

The famously busy streets of New York City have been much emptier than usual as a state of emergency took effect.
More than 400 infections have been reported in the state, prompting authorities to open a drive-through mobile testing centre.
It’s operating in the suburb of New Rochelle, where a containment zone is in place.
Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York.

