Driven out by drought: Farmland turns barren in Somalia

For a huge number of people, the consequences of the warming planet are not a possibility but are already a reality.

In Somalia, drought has forced more than 2.5 million people from their homes as their farmland turns barren.

Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Adow reports from Baidoa.

