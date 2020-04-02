-
Drone project in Mexico seeks to combat coronavirus from the air
A group of drone pilots have organized a network to combat the coronavirus from the air, using the drones for disinfection, patrolling and delivering resources in Mexico.
Footage shot on Wednesday shows a group of drone pilots gathered in Mexico City assembling the spraying devices normally used to carry out agricultural processes and adapting them for disinfection tasks.
“This initiative was born in the face of the crisis we are experiencing, seeing the tools I had both as a human and as a team, I saw that we could face this crisis if we joined together. That’s why I called on all the ‘droners’ (drone pilots) in Mexico to put their talent and their teams in favour of society,” said Luis Alfonso Escobedo, national coordinator of the project ‘Drones for Mexico vs COVID-19’.
This type of technology, which is already implemented in countries such as China, Italy and Spain, allows for faster assistance tasks without the risk of contact between people.
“Disinfection is very important as it is done without people and the speed with which it is done is also worth noting. We, with a drone like this one, can cover 30 hectares a day in the street, that is, we are talking about roughly 300,000 square meters,” Escobedo explained.
So far, there are more than 200 pilots registered in the initiative not only in Mexico but also with participants from the United States and Central America.
