Almost 90 million air passengers pass through Dubai each year, bringing 5,500 tonnes of plastic. But attitudes are changing.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/24/dubai-acts-to-stem-the-tide-of-single-use-plastic

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live