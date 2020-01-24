Share
0 0 0 0

Dubai acts to stem the tide of single use plastic

39 mins ago

Almost 90 million air passengers pass through Dubai each year, bringing 5,500 tonnes of plastic. But attitudes are changing.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/24/dubai-acts-to-stem-the-tide-of-single-use-plastic

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment