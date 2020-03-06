Share
0 0 0 0

Dubai’s ruler ordered daughters’ abduction and intimidated ex-wife, UK court rules

21 mins ago

Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum ordered the abduction of two of his daughters and subjected his former wife to a “campaign of fear and intimidation”, forcing her to flee to London with their two children, according to a British court ruling made public on Thursday.

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment