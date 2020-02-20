Share
0 0 0 0

Dugong discovery: Large population found off Qatar

February 20, 2020

The waters off Qatar are home to the world’s second-largest population of dugongs, sea mammals that eat underwater grass.
Usually, they like to move alone, or in a small group.
But there is a phenomenon happening off Qatar that does not occur anywhere else in the world.
Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker has this exclusive report.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Dugong #Qatar

Leave a Comment