Dugong discovery: Large population found off Qatar

The waters off Qatar are home to the world’s second-largest population of dugongs, sea mammals that eat underwater grass.

Usually, they like to move alone, or in a small group.

But there is a phenomenon happening off Qatar that does not occur anywhere else in the world.

Al Jazeera’s Stefanie Dekker has this exclusive report.

