Dutch activists win legal battle over climate change
Dutch activists have won a legal battle to force government leaders to take action on climate change.
Climate activists have been celebrating the verdict, which forces the government to reduce emissions to 25 percent of 1990 levels by the end of 2020.
The court said the government had a duty to protect its citizens from the effects of climate change.
However, the chances of the government reaching the target look slim, with the Netherlands being one of the biggest polluters in Europe.
Dennis van Berkel, a lawyer at the Urgenda Foundation which brought the case against the Dutch government, talks to Al Jazeera.
