Dutch courage! Thousands take chilly seaside plunge into the New Year

Thousands of daring Dutchmen and women began 2020 in the coolest way possible, running headlong into the frigid North Sea for the annual New Year’s dive at a beach in The Hague’s Scheveningen resort on Wednesday.

After warming up on the sand participants ran en masse into the sea where they dived into the water and frolicked in the waves, many of them wearing fancy dress.

Similar mass dives are held at 60 locations across the Netherlands at the start of each year. Scheveningen’s is the biggest of the icy plunges, with over 10,000 people taking part, according to The Hague’s official website.

The sea temperature averages 7.6 degrees celsius (46 fahrenheit) at Scheveningen Pier on January 1 while the air temperature on Wednesday stood at three celsius (37 fahrenheit).

