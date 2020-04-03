-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Dutch nursing home lifts up relatives with crane so they can greet loved ones amid lockdown
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A Dutch nursing home in the small town of Dordrecht set up a crane in front of its building to allow family members of elderly residents to have face-to-face contact with their loved ones, as visits are banned in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Footage filmed on Thursday outside the PZC nursing home in Dordrecht shows relatives beng lifted up after getting on a crane, and speaking with their relatives living in the facility.
“It was more than wonderful. I didn’t expect that it would be possible,” said Cor de Graag, whose mother lives in the nursing home.
Another relative continued: “My mother is inside and there is a lockdown for two weeks now and it is a perfect opportunity to make physical contact. It’s not possible but it’s so close and we talk. It’s another way rather than by telephone.””
Johan Groen, manager of the nursing home, said they came up with the idea after the government announced that all visits to residential care facilities for elderly people and long-term care units would be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s very important for very vulnerable people that they can communicate with their families, see their faces and their expressions,” he explained.
According to the latest report published by the Dutch Public Health Institute, the Netherlands has registered 14,697 coronavirus cases and 1,339 deaths.
Video ID: 20200403-008
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200403-008
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly