Dutch nursing home lifts up relatives with crane so they can greet loved ones amid lockdown

A Dutch nursing home in the small town of Dordrecht set up a crane in front of its building to allow family members of elderly residents to have face-to-face contact with their loved ones, as visits are banned in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Footage filmed on Thursday outside the PZC nursing home in Dordrecht shows relatives beng lifted up after getting on a crane, and speaking with their relatives living in the facility.

“It was more than wonderful. I didn’t expect that it would be possible,” said Cor de Graag, whose mother lives in the nursing home.

Another relative continued: “My mother is inside and there is a lockdown for two weeks now and it is a perfect opportunity to make physical contact. It’s not possible but it’s so close and we talk. It’s another way rather than by telephone.””

Johan Groen, manager of the nursing home, said they came up with the idea after the government announced that all visits to residential care facilities for elderly people and long-term care units would be suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s very important for very vulnerable people that they can communicate with their families, see their faces and their expressions,” he explained.

According to the latest report published by the Dutch Public Health Institute, the Netherlands has registered 14,697 coronavirus cases and 1,339 deaths.

