Dutch nursing home residents and their relatives perform “corona-proof” dance amid quarantine

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A ‘corona-proof’ event was organised by workers of a Dutch nursing home for mentally disabled people and their relatives who were temporarily separated by the coronavirus quarantine.

Footage from outside the Cavent nursing home filmed in Strijen on Friday, shows people dancing on the building’s balconies with relatives and staff also dancing in the street.

“It’s kind of a group activity but with enough social distance. So it’s corona-proof but it’s still a group activity, and it’s fun, it’s outdoors and it’s movement. So it brings a lot of positivity,” manager of the mental health foundation Cavent, Martine van Ijperen said.

The Netherlands is tightening measures to fight coronavirus with schools and universities being closed and all gatherings over 100 people forbidden. People must also keep 1,5-metre distance.

According to the latest report published by the World Health Organisation, Netherlands has registered 7,431 coronavirus cases with 434 deaths.

Video ID: 20200327-060

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200327-060

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly