€750 billion recovery plan: Is it enough?

“You could say better late than never. We have been through over a decade of #European #crisis through which European leaders have been utterly unable to respond in any way that strikes as ambitious, visionary, imaginary or even effective. So for the first time after 10 years of economic and political crisis, we see some action. And indeed we see some action that goes in the direction of ambition. It’s not to be under estimated.”

Lorenzo Marsili, director of European Alternatives

