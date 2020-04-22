Share
Earth day: Marking fifty years of environmental activism

Fifty years ago the first Earth Day mobilised millions of Americans to fight for the protection of the planet.
Half a century on, the battle is still being fought and this year, it is particularly important in this time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Nick Clark reports.

