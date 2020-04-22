Earth day: Marking fifty years of environmental activism

Fifty years ago the first Earth Day mobilised millions of Americans to fight for the protection of the planet.

Half a century on, the battle is still being fought and this year, it is particularly important in this time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Nick Clark reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Earthday #EarthDay2020 #EarthDay50