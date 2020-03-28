Earth Hour marked during coronavirus pandemic

The lights on major landmarks around the world are being switched off for Earth Hour.

The initiative, organised by the World Wildlife Fund, invites people to think about how their lives and activities are affecting the planet.

And, as Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports, this year the coronavirus pandemic is making the event particularly significant.

