Easing lockdown: Countries across Europe start to lift restrictions as death tolls drop

75 years ago, Europe was marking the end of the second world war and renewed hope spread across the continent. Now in 2020, there’s a second wave of optimism after weeks of social isolation and mothballed businesses. Some shops and schools are reopening for the first time across Europe. And Italy – whose economy is driven by manufacturing, will start to see production lines moving again.

The loosening of the lockdowns is coinciding with reduced numbers of Covid fatalities in France, Italy and Spain. Louise Miner reports

