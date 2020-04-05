East Africa auction: Global interest in booming art scene

With growing interest from international auction houses and a flourishing gallery scene at home, East African art is catching on with global collectors and a new generation of local buyers.

The region may lag behind the continent’s art powerhouses like South Africa or Nigeria, but experts say art in the region has attracted increasing interest in the past few years.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from Nairobi.

