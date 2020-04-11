East Jerusalem: Few attend Good Friday services amid COVID-19 pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A small group of Christians held the religious services celebrating Good Friday in Jerusalem.

The heads of the Jerusalem Church and a group of worshippers gathered in a church in the old part of Jerusalem. They then proceeded to walk through an area refered to as Passion Road, a neighborhood in the old part of Jerusalem where Jesus Christ is said to have carried the cross.

An important religious holiday for Christians, Good Friday celebrations are usually filled with thousands of Christian pilgrims from around the world walking in the footsteps of Jesus.

This year however the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the festivities leading to only a handful of worshippers gathering for the occasion.

