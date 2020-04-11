-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
East Jerusalem: Few attend Good Friday services amid COVID-19 pandemic
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A small group of Christians held the religious services celebrating Good Friday in Jerusalem.
The heads of the Jerusalem Church and a group of worshippers gathered in a church in the old part of Jerusalem. They then proceeded to walk through an area refered to as Passion Road, a neighborhood in the old part of Jerusalem where Jesus Christ is said to have carried the cross.
An important religious holiday for Christians, Good Friday celebrations are usually filled with thousands of Christian pilgrims from around the world walking in the footsteps of Jesus.
This year however the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the festivities leading to only a handful of worshippers gathering for the occasion.
Video ID: 20200410-050
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200410-050
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly