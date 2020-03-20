East Jerusalem: Hundreds pray outside as Al-Aqsa mosque closed over coronavirus

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Worshippers were praying near the Dome of the Rock and outside al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Friday, as the access had been restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police guarded the entrance to the Old City at Damascus Gate to limit the number of worshippers. It comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu imposed tight restrictions on movement.

According to Israeli officials, there are currently 705 cases of coronavirus, with ten of the patients being in serious condition. The Palestinian authorities have confirmed 48 cases in the occupied West Bank so far.

