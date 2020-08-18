East Jerusalem: Police kill suspect after stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A man allegedly stabbed a police officer and a woman in Jerusalem’ Old City on Monday night before being shot dead by police officers.

Emergency vehicles and an injured woman could be seen outside the Old City’s walls. The woman was taken to a hospital with a wound on her arm.

According to Israeli police, the stabbing attack was carried out by a 30-year-old male around 9 PM local time (18:00 GMT) in Bab Hutta, a neighbourhood in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.

Both the police officer and the woman injured in the stabbing are in stable condition, according to reports.

