-
Belarus protests: Lukashenko calls for Russian support as international pressure mounts - 9 mins ago
-
USA: Up to 300 Pizza Hut locations to close as largest US franchisee goes bankrupt - 16 mins ago
-
Michelle Obama denounces growing racism in convention curtain-raiser - 26 mins ago
-
Lebanon awaits UN verdict on former PM assassination - 27 mins ago
-
Hariri verdict: the assassination that caused a seismic shift in Lebanese politics - 28 mins ago
-
Powerful earthquake jolts central Philippines, homes damaged - 46 mins ago
-
East Jerusalem: Police kill suspect after stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City - 46 mins ago
-
Coronavirus: 19 European countries record high incidence rates as surge continues - 47 mins ago
-
Belarus: Lukashenko announces constitutional changes, hints at new elections | DW News - 55 mins ago
-
‘Justice delayed’: Hariri trial verdict to increase tension - 59 mins ago
East Jerusalem: Police kill suspect after stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A man allegedly stabbed a police officer and a woman in Jerusalem’ Old City on Monday night before being shot dead by police officers.
Emergency vehicles and an injured woman could be seen outside the Old City’s walls. The woman was taken to a hospital with a wound on her arm.
According to Israeli police, the stabbing attack was carried out by a 30-year-old male around 9 PM local time (18:00 GMT) in Bab Hutta, a neighbourhood in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.
Both the police officer and the woman injured in the stabbing are in stable condition, according to reports.
Video ID: 20200818-008
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200818-008
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly