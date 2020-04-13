Easter Sunday in the US: Religious services take on a sombre tone

To the United States, where Easter Sunday has been less of a celebration and more a time to reflect.

Almost 560,000 people have been infected, while more than 22,000 have died.

In the epicentre, New York, the mayor is demanding more help from Washington.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago.

