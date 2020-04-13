Ebola returns to DR Congo amid Covid-19 outbreak

On Friday the World Health Organisation announced a new Ebola case from the town of Beni, with the patient becoming the first person to contract and subsequently die from the virus in more than 50 days. The death of a second victim treated at the same facility, was reported later on Sunday. Facing the threat of two different viruses has left already-weary doctors fearful for what’s to come.

