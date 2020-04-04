Ecuador: Corpses lay on streets and at homes as authorities struggle to cope with COVID-19 outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Bodies of the deceased in the Ecuadorian port city of Guayaquil have been forced to remain in homes or even reportedly on the streets, as hospitals and morgues have become overwhelmed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Footage filmed on Friday shows a man opening the door to a building, where the body of his father has been forced to lay as he waits for the authorities to process it properly.

Maria Ringifo was seen crying and in despair because no one has come to pick up the deceased.

Several people can also be seen waiting outside the Guasmo Sur Hospital, with vehicles carrying coffins and coffins even sitting on sidewalks nearby.

According to reports, local authorities have to date been forced to collect at least 150 bodies from the streets and homes of residents in the city, which lays in the region where almost 70 per cent of the country’s coronavirus cased have been confirmed.

As of Friday, the country’s official numbers record over 3,000 cases and 145 deaths, but Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno reportedly said the numbers are likely much higher.

