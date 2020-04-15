-
Ecuador: Drone footage shows machinery working at Guayaquil cemeteries
Drone footage filmed on Tuesday appears to show excavators digging mass graves in the city of Guayaquil.
It also shows containers which are believed to be holding the bodies of deceased COVID-19 patients, stationed at Guasmo Sur hospital.
According to the Johns Hopkins University, Ecuador has reported around 7,600 confirmed coronavirus cases with nearly 370 deaths.
Video ID: 20200415-005
