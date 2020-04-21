-
Ecuador: Families search for deceased loved ones in Guayaquil during COVID-19 outbreak
The increase in the number of deaths during the coronavirus outbreak in Guayaquil has resulted in several families not being able to find their loved ones to hold a funeral and bid them farewell.
Footage recorded on Monday shows Jose and Mayra Molina, two siblings, searching for their father, Jose Antonio Molina Campoverde, who died on April 4.
“Please, I want to know where my father is, please, I appeal to all the authorities, to Mr Jorge Wated, he is in charge of this job,” said Jose Molina.
“It’s not fair that we won’t see my daddy’s body, I’m desperate. I cry every day because I can’t see my father. I would like him to have his Christian burial so that all his family can come,” added his sister, Mayra.
According to reports, there are families who have been searching for their deceased relatives for three weeks in Guayaquil, the city most affected by the pandemic. The approximately 650 bodies of the victims who died of coronavirus and other causes have been recovered, but the families have yet to be informed of their whereabouts.
A total of 10,128 cases and 507 deaths have been reported in Ecuador, according to the Ministry of Health.
