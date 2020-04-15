-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Ecuador: Guayaquil launches door-to-door care plan for residents of country”s COVID -19 epicentre
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
In a bid to alleviate the negative consequences of the imposed COVID-19 countering restrictions, the authorities in the city of Guayaquil have launched a door-to-door aid program in Ecuador’s coronavirus epicentre.
Footage filmed in Guayaquil on Tuesday, shows the military and security forces supervising and organizing the process of distributing food parcels to some 4,000 families residing in the city.
A city resident named Iberio Vivero explained the hardship his family was encountering and said: “since a month we have been here, and no aid had arrived, and now we are thankful for this aid we have received because as you know we can’t go out to work.”
“This is about early detection of mild and moderate cases, and of course we are going to find severe cases of COVID… We intervene with everything, in this case, for instance, in La Colmena with 4000 families, we are going to give food kits,” said the city’s mayor Cynthia Viteri as she detailed the aid programme’s other measures.
According to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Ecuador has reported around 7,600 confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 350 deaths.
Video ID: 20200415-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200415-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly