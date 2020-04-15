Ecuador: Guayaquil launches door-to-door care plan for residents of country”s COVID -19 epicentre

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

In a bid to alleviate the negative consequences of the imposed COVID-19 countering restrictions, the authorities in the city of Guayaquil have launched a door-to-door aid program in Ecuador’s coronavirus epicentre.

Footage filmed in Guayaquil on Tuesday, shows the military and security forces supervising and organizing the process of distributing food parcels to some 4,000 families residing in the city.

A city resident named Iberio Vivero explained the hardship his family was encountering and said: “since a month we have been here, and no aid had arrived, and now we are thankful for this aid we have received because as you know we can’t go out to work.”

“This is about early detection of mild and moderate cases, and of course we are going to find severe cases of COVID… We intervene with everything, in this case, for instance, in La Colmena with 4000 families, we are going to give food kits,” said the city’s mayor Cynthia Viteri as she detailed the aid programme’s other measures.

According to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Ecuador has reported around 7,600 confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 350 deaths.

