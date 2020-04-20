Ecuador: Guayaquil residents complain of foul smells coming from cemetery amid COVID-19 outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Guayaquil residents have been complaining about smells coming from the city’s Pascuales Cemetery on Sunday, attributing them to containers filled with bodies as the COVID-19 death toll rises.

“Imagine that, when you have a dead person – in the week it is usually 5 or 6 – there are foul smells. Now there are enough, so this is affecting our respiratory tracks.”; the kids are feeling sick,” said Betty Bazurto, who lives near the cemetery in the north-east Guayaquil district of Pascuales.

“The first time they brought the containers, they were placed there at the main entrance of the Pascuales Public Cemetery,” said Pascuales resident Angel Bienvenido. “The containers were parked there with blood leaking out of them, fluids all over the floor, even maggots.”

Ecuador has 9,468 cases of coronavirus, with 474 people dying with the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, although authorities admit that the true death toll may be significantly higher as thousands more people than usual have died in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, but there is a lack of widespread post-mortem testing.

