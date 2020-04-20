-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Ecuador: Guayaquil residents complain of foul smells coming from cemetery amid COVID-19 outbreak
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Guayaquil residents have been complaining about smells coming from the city’s Pascuales Cemetery on Sunday, attributing them to containers filled with bodies as the COVID-19 death toll rises.
“Imagine that, when you have a dead person – in the week it is usually 5 or 6 – there are foul smells. Now there are enough, so this is affecting our respiratory tracks.”; the kids are feeling sick,” said Betty Bazurto, who lives near the cemetery in the north-east Guayaquil district of Pascuales.
“The first time they brought the containers, they were placed there at the main entrance of the Pascuales Public Cemetery,” said Pascuales resident Angel Bienvenido. “The containers were parked there with blood leaking out of them, fluids all over the floor, even maggots.”
Ecuador has 9,468 cases of coronavirus, with 474 people dying with the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University, although authorities admit that the true death toll may be significantly higher as thousands more people than usual have died in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, but there is a lack of widespread post-mortem testing.
Video ID: 20200420-004
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200420-004
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly