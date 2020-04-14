-
Ecuador: ICU in Guayaquil hospital full of coronavirus patients as crisis lingers
Hospitals in Guayaquil, the centre of Ecuador’s coronavirus outbreak, has been overwhelmed by the number of patients infected with COVID-19.
Footage shot in Los Ceibos hospital on Monday shows the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and other temporary wings to host patients, with many connected to ventilators for assisted breathing.
The severity of the pandemic in Guayaquil has overwhelmed hospitals, health care system and even funeral parlours.
According to reports, police have already removed almost 800 bodies of the coronavirus victims from homes in Guayaquil in recent weeks, as morgues and medical facilities are full with many patients have to wait for hours and sometimes die at home or hospital.
According to the latest figures published by the Johns Hopkins University, Ecuador has registered more than 7,500 cases of coronavirus cases while 355 have died from the disease.
