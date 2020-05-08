Ecuador Indigenous community fears extinction from coronavirus

Ecuador has reported more than 30,000 cases of the coronavirus, so a tiny Indigenous tribe, Siekopai nation, has retreated into the Amazon jungle to escape it.

There are only about 700 members of their clan and two elderly men from their community have already died from the disease.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports.

