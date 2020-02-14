-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Ecuador: Indigenous groups call on Constitutional Court to protect the Amazon
Dozens of members of the Cofan and Waorani indigenous ethnic groups arrived at the headquarters of the Constitutional Court in Quito, on Thursday, to protest and demand that the court unifies a series of cases that these groups have won, so it establishes a legal precedent.
Footage shows the group of protesters dressed in their traditional clothes at the courthouse, where they held a small rally to reiterate their call to enforce the court’s ruling.
“These people have come today to tell the court to protect their life, their territory, in a culturally appropriate way. And let their word be heard. They have summed up the issue to the court very well: ‘if you are going to decide something that is going to affect us, you can’t decide it without us’,” said one protester.
According to Ecuador’s 2008 Constitution, in order to carry out any type of extractive activity in an indigenous territory, prior consultation with the resident indigenous communities must take place.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Video ID: 20200213 067
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly