Ecuador: Mariachi bands permitted to play Mother’s Day celebrations amid lockdown
Traditional mariachi bands were allowed to perform in Mother’s Day celebrations on Saturday by the Ecuadorian Ministry of Culture in accordance with the National Emergency Committee (COE), as seen in Guayaquil.
“Logically, first the rules must be followed, they are giving us a statute that we must comply with and comply with the order, the first for health is to keep distance. We are going to sing today outside the house of mothers, while in previous years we did it inside the houses where we entered singing to surprise them,” said mariachi musician Alex Santos.
People could be seen bringing their chairs outside as several mariachi musicians set up to perform wearing marks, with many dancing, singing and clapping along and the performers visibly cheering up the mood despite the current coronavirus crisis.
“Every year my whole family is reunited, but sadly this year they are not here, because due to this pandemic many people cannot be reunited. As everyone in their homes,” said resident Jorselina Jimenez.
Some could be seen video calling relatives as measures to contain the virus still impede people to travel over a certain distance, making Mother’s Day 2020 very different for many across the world.
