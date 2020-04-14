-
Ecuador: Prisoners across the country make coffins in response to COVID-19 crisis
Mandatory credit: Ministry of the Environment and Water of Ecuador
Given the critical lack of coffins to bury those who have died from COVID-19 in the country, Ecuador’s Ministry of the Environment and Water has initiated a programme that delivers seized wood to different prisons so that the inmates can manufacture coffins.
Footage shows inmates in the Ambato prison building coffins during the prison workshops with the wood donated by the ministry.
Ecuador’s Minister of the Environment and Water, Juan De Howitt Holguin, explained that “we are aware of the emotional burden that some Ecuadorian families are experiencing today because they have lost a loved one. That is why, from the national government and the Ministry of Environment and Water, we are donating seized wood, which before had no other purpose, to have a noble cause today. That is, to provide a wooden coffin to those families who have lost a loved one.”
The programme includes the delivery of 730 cubic metres of wood from seizures in different provinces of Ecuador.
According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, as of Monday Ecuador had 7,529 confirmed cases of coronavirus, while 355 people have died from the disease.
