Ecuador: Quito firefighter treats hospital workers to trumpet concert from crane
Firefighter Luis Quimbita played a trumpet concert at Quito’s police hospital from the top of a fire engine’s crane on Saturday.
“This is to be able to provide them with encouragement, a colour of hope, as the first theme I dedicated to them, and to give encouragement to our heroes who are the ones truly on the battlefield,” Quimbita said.
Healthcare workers applauded the firefighter and trumpet player as he fearlessly interpreted traditional melodies from the heights.
“If we move away from the family, there is always the fear of bringing the virus home, but with the different disinfection methods, we try to continue living,” a nurse said.
Quimbita has been playing his trumpet in the streets to serenade the neighbours confined due to coronavirus restrictions for a while.
“I think that those who are at home make the huge effort to stay, sometimes without food and many other things that we do not all know. [I want to] just tell them to cheer up,” he added.
Ecuador has 9,022 confirmed coronavirus cases and 456 related fatalities, as compiled data by Johns Hopkins University shows. Pichincha, the province where the city is located, has the second highest number of infection cases with 634 positives and 26 linked deaths, according to official data.
