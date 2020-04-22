-
Ecuador: Refrigerated trucks for bodies set up in Quito amid coronavirus pandemic
Refrigerated trucks to store bodies of the coronavirus victims were seen parked in Parque Bicentenario, Quito, on Tuesday, as the country is fighting against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Footage shows the trucks reportedly capable of storing 200 bodies and functioning as mobile morgues.
The vehicles were parked outside the Metropolitan Convention Center, run by the municipality of Quito, where up to 400 wooden coffins are currently stored.
According to the data collected by Johns Hopkins University, Ecuador has 10,398 confirmed coronavirus cases and 520 deaths as of Tuesday.
