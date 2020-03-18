Ecuador: Seamstresses make cotton face masks to fight coronavirus outbreak

A workforce of Ecuadorian seamstresses is producing face masks at an Antonio Ante factory, as footage filmed on Monday shows. These handmade face masks are made out of cotton and can be washed and ironed. The price of each unit is one dollar (0.89 euros). Rina Calimbango, a seamstress at the factory, explained that “at least we can help with our effort, with whatever we can help, making these masks” and added that “it feels good to help.” The President of Ecuador, Lenin Moreno, has declared a state of emergency within the national territory due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has already caused two deaths and 56 infected people in the country. The measures imposed include a curfew from 21:00 to 05:00 and the restriction of movement for people and vehicles.

