Ecuador struggles to contain oil spill in Galapagos port

The Ecuadorean coastguard says an oil spill from a ship in one of its ports in the Galapagos National Park has been contained.

Authorities launched an emergency clean-up operation on Sunday on the island of San Cristobal, about 1,000km off the mainland coast.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle has more.

