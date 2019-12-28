-
Eggs and flour flies as Ibi residents battle during “Els Enfarinats” festival
Residents of the Spanish town of Ibi battled using flour, eggs and firecrackers as part of the annual ‘Els Enfarinats’ (‘the floured ones’) festival on Saturday.
Footage shows the participants setting off firecrackers and pelting each other with flour and eggs, as they acted out made-up scenes of the town’s overthrow.
At least 12,000 expired eggs and 1,000-1,500 kilogrammes (2,204-3,306 pounds) of flour were reportedly used in the pretend battle.
The annual festival, which dates back more than 200 years, sees participants dressed in military garb stage a mock coup d’etat, where ‘Els Enfarinats’ attempt to take over the town and enforce new laws while their opponents try to restore order in the town.
The celebration is held every year on December 28, marking Holy Innocents’ Day.
Video ID: 20191228-016
