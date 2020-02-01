Egypt: Abbas blasts Trump’s plan as Arab League rejects “deal of the century”

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas tore into Trump’s proposed peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as the Arab League unanimously rejected the deal put forth by US President Donald Trump in Cairo on Saturday.

“I will not have it recorded in my history that I sold Jerusalem,” said Abbas in the emergency meeting, threatening he would move to cut even the security ties with the US.

Trump detailed his plans for his ‘deal of the century’, a set of proposals to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in a joint statement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington DC on Tuesday.

Under the plan, “Jerusalem will remain Israel’s undivided capital”.

Palestine cut ties with the US after Washington recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital more than two years ago.

